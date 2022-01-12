Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge go on sale today: price, availability and offers

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s latest smartphones -11i and 11i HyperCharge were recently launched in India. Both the phones boast impressive technical specifications and offer great value for money.

Both the phones are almost similar in terms of key specifications but for a couple of changes which include a larger battery size and slightly “slower” top charging speed of 67W on the stock variant.

These phones will be up for sale starting today on Flipkart and in case you’re interested in picking one of these up then make sure you read further.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price, availability and first sale

The retail price of the Xiaomi 11i starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage while the 8GB and 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. SBI cardholders can avail of an additional Rs. 2,000 discount over and above the Introductory discount of Rs. 1500 that the company is offering.

This brings the effective price of the Xiaomi 11i for a limited time to Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499 during the first day of the sale.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is also available in two variants 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. These are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. Here as well, the company is offering an introductory discount of Rs. 1,500 and SBI cardholders get an additional cashback of Rs. 2,500, for a limited time period.

This brings the effective price of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge for a limited time to Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,499 during the first day of the sale.

Additionally, for the existing Redmi Note users, the company is offering Rs. 4,000 exchange bonus. The phone can also be bought using Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade offer and users can purchase the phones at a 70 per cent price. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions thoroughly before opting for this offer.

The phones will come in Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Purple Mist, and Camo Green colourways and will be available online via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Check out the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge on Flipkart Check out the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge on Flipkart Xiaomi 11i price starts at Rs. 24,999 Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price starts at Rs. 26,999

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge key specs and features

The phones come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The display on the phone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, both the phones will have a 5G capable MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with 6GB +128GB and 8GB+128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the phones come with a triple camera setup - with a Samsung HM2 sensor 108 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery pack and while the Xiaomi 11i has a slightly bigger 5,160 mAh battery pack. The 11i HyperCharge can reach up to a maximum of 120W while the Xiaomi 11i supports 67W fast charging. The company will ship the 120W fast charger in the box.

The 119 HyperCharge is rated to charge the phone from zero to a hundred in just 15 minutes while the stock variant is said to be able to charge the slightly larger battery pack in just over 20 minutes or so.

