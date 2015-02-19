Marvel at the first ever version of Photoshop

Photoshop is celebrating 25 years of screwing with our perceptions of reality. Happy Birthday, Adobe, we'll never forgive you for that time you convinced us Bert and Ernie had gone totally badass.

Although 25 years sounds like a long time, the first version of Photoshop, which launched in 1990, was more advanced than you probably think. It was certainly more adept than Microsoft Paint.

Check out the video below, in which John Knoll, one of Photoshop's co-builders, recreates the first demo he ever gave with the software. And it only needed 2MB of RAM to run.

