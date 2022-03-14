Why is Airbnb setting up a tech hub in Bengaluru? We have the details

Audio player loading…

Online marketplace for lodging and tourism activities Airbnb has announced fresh investment in India for a new technology hub in Bengaluru with an aim of creating local, skilled jobs. To start with, it hopes to create jobs for 'a few hundred people', and it would be expanded in the future.

Airbnb continually looks for ways to invest in countries and communities around the world, and create opportunities for locals. And this is part of that investment plan.

The company, however, did not give out any specifics of the investment, including the financials and the location of the technology hub in Bengaluru, and what it would exactly do besides generating jobs.

India, a vital market for Airbnb

"India is an incredibly important market for Airbnb. The opening of this technology hub will further our ongoing investment in the nation and is testament to our long-term vision for growing our business locally into the future," Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Airbnb, was quoted as saying in a company statement.

"The tech hub we’re announcing today will bolster our ability to serve our global community, while also providing fresh opportunities for talented local engineers and tech specialists," he added.

As you can see, these are all pretty generic statements without anything concrete.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, said: "We’re committed to working with government and other stakeholders to drive economic growth in India and help build more resilient communities, both through tourism and direct investment."

Invest India’s CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Bagla, was quoted as saying: "As the pandemic restrictions lift across the world, India will once again resume its position as an attractive tourist destination for global travellers."

“Therefore, Airbnb’s new technology hub in Bengaluru is a timely addition to India’s rapidly growing tourism industry."

The message behind Airbnb's announcement

Everyone quoted in the Airbnb's statement have made only generalised comments. But it can be deduced that with the pandemic effects seemingly on the wane, and the Indian aviation sector finally opening up, the tourism industry which was badly mauled, is now looking to emerge from that. Airbnb's announcement has to be read in that context.

Airbnb's announced investment seems to be its way of keeping itself in news --- which is not a bad thing --- and assuring that things are improving.

In any case, the announcement of investment is most welcome, and sends out some positive intent.

Airbnb is hoping for good traction as it feels people are now more ready for travel as they are "less tethered to an office, so they can now live anywhere."