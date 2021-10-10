Following a true act of portrayal in an explosive season finale, the third season of this Emmy award-winning series has finally arrived after many a delay thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Reacquaint yourselves with the trials and tribulations of the Roy family and read on as we explain how to watch Succession season 3 online no matter where you are.

Centering around media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his ridiculously rich - and subsequently completely dysfunctional - family, the battle of who will head Waystar RoyCo continues as we delve into the third season of Succession.

Following a brutal season finale in which Kendall (Jeremy Strong) blind-sights his father with his bombshell press conference, the Roy family is left in complete disarray. With Shiv (Sarah Snook) unsure of where to place her loyalties, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) continue, too, to circulate the patriarch, heading for what is promised to be a brutal corporate battle turned family civil war.

While it's yet to be confirmed whether or not this will be the final season, if it is the question on everyone's mind will be: who will inherit Waystar RoyCo? Make sure you know exactly where to watch Succession season 3 online from anywhere to find out.

Where to watch Succession season 3 online from outside your country

For those of you abroad trying to stream Succession season 3, you’ll be unable to watch the gripping new season on your usual domestic broadcasting service due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Succession season 3 on HBO Max in the US

Season 3 of Succession premieres on HBO on Sunday, October 17 at 9pm ET / PT, with new episodes airing weekly for its nine episode run. The finale is therefore scheduled to air on December 12. HBO comes as a part of most cable packages. However, for those who've well and truly cut the cord, you can watch Succession season 3 exclusively on HBO Max in the US. There are two HBO Max price points: the $9.99 a month ‘With Ads’ plan, and the ‘Ad-Free’ $14.99 option. You’ll get access to a huge library of top-drawer content with both, but the latter offers Warner Brothers 2021 movie releases, available on HBO Max day-and-date with their cinema release. The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost. Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch Succession season 3 online for free in Canada

Those in Canada can watch Succession season 3 at the same time as the US with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will arrive from Sunday, October 17, with a new episode dropping weekly on the streaming platform. You’ll need to opt for the Movies + HBO subscription to stream Succession, which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) a month. But first you can enjoy Crave's 7-day free trial, available to new subscribers. On top of Crave Originals, hit TV shows, classic HBO content and blockbuster films, this membership provides access to the latest HBO Max titles and Hollywood movies concurrent with their US release, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion. Plus, you can revisit all six seasons of Gossip Girl circa 2007 for a little nostalgic comfort-viewing. Going to be out of the country? Why not use a VPN to watch as if you were at home?

How to watch Succession season 3 online in the UK

Succession season 3 premieres in the UK on Monday, October 18, finding its usual home on Sky Atlantic with the ability to stream it at the same time as its US broadcast at 2am BST. If you're not willing to wait up and want to watch Succession in front of the TV, the episode will air at 9pm BST. That means you'll be able to watch it on Sky Go, too. And, for those who aren't already subscribed to Sky, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial. For those abroad, download a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

How to watch Succession season 3 online for FREE in Australia

Much like the UK, new episodes of Succession season 3 will arrive at the same time Down Under that they air in the US. In this case, that means dropping on streaming service Binge at 12pm AEDT. From only AU$10 a month, it’s a highly affordable VOD service, and new members are entitled to a generous 14-day free trial, meaning that you won’t pay a thing until the trial period ends. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Succession. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and all 6 seasons of the 2007-2012 run of Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. Outside of the country? You can install a VPN to access Binge while outside of Australia.

