WhatsApp working on new feature to turn voice messages into text

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on and rolling out plenty of new features in recent times. Last week, it was revealed that WhatsApp was enhancing its encryption options, allowing your encrypted messages to be stored in Google Drive or iCloud. It is also introducing a redesigned chat bubbles.

In continuation of this relentless introduction of new features, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is planning to unveil a voice transcription facility. Basically, the new feature will allow users to convert the audio content of voice messages into readable text.

As it happens, the new feature is still in the development phase and is initially meant for WhatsApp's iOS app.

It is going to be an optional feature

The reliable Wabetainfo, which regularly scoops WhatsApp-related info, said the transcription will be done on-device, or locally, and the voice messages would not be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server for getting the transcription.

The feature would make use of Apple’s “Speech Recognition” technology. The transcription to text will happen in a separate section that will be titled 'Transcript' and users will also be able to jump to a specific timestamp, the report said.

“When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” it added.

It is indicated that the feature will be optional, and users will have to provide one-time device permission to activate the feature.

Though the report says the feature is being tested on iOS devices, it is likely that WhatsApp will also extend it to Android devices as it always does.