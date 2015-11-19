LG Watch Urbane 2 has been delayed indefinitely

Sorry folks, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE (what a mouthful) won't make it onto your wrists this year - or ever.

LG sent techradar an email stating the wearable has been canceled indefinitely:

"We understand that you are currently reviewing our latest smartwatch; however, late in the quality assurance process for the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, our engineers were made aware of a hardware issue which affects the day-to-day functionality of the device. After further investigation, the decision was made to cancel the rollout of the Urbane 2nd Edition LTE due to the complicated nature of the issue."

Does this mean we'll never see a second Urbane? According to the rest of LG's email, it's unclear:

"Whether the device will be available in the future will be decided at a later time. For now, our top priority is to ensure that only products that meet our very specific quality standards are available for purchase."

This is pretty surprising since LG seemed so close to releasing the smartwatch. At the same time, the latest Urbane didn't seem ready during our meetings with the company. It's possible LG jumped the gun in trying to launch another wearable but couldn't work the kinks out in time.

Whatever the case, it looks like your options for a new LTE smartwatch lies with the Samsung Gear S2.

Lily Prasuethsut contributed to this report