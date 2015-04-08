Android Wear widens watch strap range before Apple Watch hits

With the impending arrival of the Apple Watch, Google wants to make sure you don't forget about Android Wear.

From Pacman to starry night skies, there are over a thousand watch faces you can download right now for your LG G Watch R, Asus ZenWatch, Moto 360 and more. Most are free but there's also quite a few that will require you to fork over a dollar.

A bunch of third party watch straps have also been added so you can change up your wrist ware on a whim.

Apple's wearable will also supply a variety of watch faces and already has a growing collection of watch straps, though it all comes at a hefty price even with the cheapest iWatch arriving at $349 (£299, AU$499). Buying the Sport Band alone costs $49 (£39, AU$79) and it only goes up from there.