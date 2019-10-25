Watch Dogs: Legion release date, news and trailers

Ubisoft officially announced Watch Dogs: Legion during its E3 2019 conference. Rumors suggested the latest instalation to the Watch Dog series would take place in post-Brexit London and it turns out they were spot on.

Ubisoft officially announced the game alongside lengthy gameplay footage that sees you playing as Ian (a character straight out of a Guy Ritchie film) navigating the streets of futuristic London including Camden Market and Piccadilly Circus.

Originally Ubisoft gave us a release date of March 6, 2020, however the developer has since revealed that this date has been pushed back to late 2020 to allow the team "more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players".

Further polishing time can only be a good thing, right?

We may be waiting a bit longer than expected but here's everything know about Watch Dogs: Legion so far.

[Update: Watch Dogs: Legion has been delayed. Read on to find out more.]

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next game in the Watch Dogs series set in post-Brexit London

The next game in the Watch Dogs series set in post-Brexit London What can I play it on? PS4, Xbox One and PC. Next-generation consoles are also confirmed.

PS4, Xbox One and PC. Next-generation consoles are also confirmed. When can I play it? July-December 2020

Watch Dogs Legion trailers

Ubisoft revealed a trailer at Gamescom 2019 showcasing Watch Dogs: Legion's ray tracing capabilities. Check it out below:

Ubisoft revealed the first trailer for Watch Dogs 3 - officially titled Watch Dogs Legion - at E3 2019.

Watch Dogs: Legion seems to see you taking on an organization called Albion who have distributed riot drones all over London to keep people in line. You're a member of the resistance: DeadSec.

What's interesting about Legion is that you play as more than one character (a whole host actually), with permadeath wiping out the one you're playing if you happen to end up on the wrong end of an electric bullet. You can apparently play as anyone - with every Londoner being recruitable and fully simulated.

Check out the trailer below:

Watch Dogs Legion news and rumors

Release date delay and next-gen confirmation

Ubisoft has announced it is delaying Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine as its more recent released have not met expectations.

Originally meant to release in March 2020, Legion is now set for release between July and December 2020 to give the team ""more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players".

In addition, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet confirmed all three titles will release on next-generation consoles.

“Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Watch Dogs Legion will be released between Q2 and Q3 of next fiscal year and will be optimized for the next generation of consoles," Duguet said in a conference call following the announcement (via VGC).

E3 2019

From what we saw during E3, Legion seems to be much more combat-heavy than the previous entries we've seen in the Watchdogs series and offer a much more developed open-world. But what's really caught our eye is the realistic interpretation of London - even if it's a Bladerunner, neon feverdream.

Check out our hands on: Watch Dogs: Legion review.