Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Vivo has launched its newest flagship series of X60 smartphones in India which include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and the premium Vivo X60 Pro Plus smartphones.

The X series of smartphones are its most premium offering besides the Nex series which are not mainstream and are only available in limited quantity. The Vivo X60 series of smartphones compete with the new OnePlus 9 lineup of smartphones. Vivo launched the new series of smartphones at an online event.

All three smartphones are now available on pre-order and will go on sale on April 2. These will be available with a 10% cashback offer on pre-booking with V-Shield damage protection and Vivo upgrade offer from Cashify.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is the most premium offering from Vivo in the current lineup and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz response time along with an HDR10+ rating and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The biggest selling point of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is its cameras which feature Zeiss Vario-Tessar lenses. The quad-camera setup on the back features a 50MP main camera with f/1.3 aperture for more light, dual pixel PDAF, Laser Auto Focus, and optical image stabilization. The main camera uses a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor while the 114-degree wide-angle Gimbal camera features a Sony IMX 598 sensor. The other two lenses are a 32MP portrait camera with a 50mm professional lens and an 8MP 6Dx Periscope lens.

The smartphone also features a 32 MP selfie camera that has an aperture of f/2.5. This can shoot 4K and 1080p videos at 30FPS.

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with a 4,200mAh battery and supports 55W FlashCharge. Other features include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, 3GB virtual RAM, 5G support and will run on FunTouch OS based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes in a single colour variant which is the Emperor Blue that is made from vegan leather. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has been priced at Rs 69,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X60 Pro

The Vivo X60 Pro is the middling variant of the X60 series of smartphones. It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 3D curved 6.56-inch AMOLED display that also supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz response time and HDR10+ visuals. The glass on top is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has FullHD+ resolution.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a 48MP primary camera with 1/4.8 aperture, and 13 MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. This also features Zeiss optics, with Biotar style portrait, Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, pixel shift ultra HD imaging, and 120 degrees of wide angle shots. As for the selfie camera it is a 32MP camera with f/2.5 aperture.

In terms of other features, it comes with a 4,200mAh battery but supports 33W FlashCharge, unlike the higher variant. Other features include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, 3GB virtual RAM, 5G support and will run on FunTouch OS based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Vivo X60 Pro is available in two colours which include the Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. The Vivo X60 Pro has been priced at Rs 49,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X60

The Vivo X60 is the most basic variant of the new flagship series and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with a 6.56-inch flexible AMOLED display that also supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz response time, and HDR10+ visuals. The glass on top is Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has FullHD+ resolution.

The cameras on this basic variant are similar to the X60 Pro and come with a 48MP primary camera with 1/4.8 aperture, and 13 MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. The optics are from Zeiss, with Biotar style portrait, VIS 5-axis video stabilization, pixel shift ultra HD imaging, and HDR Super night shots. As for the selfie camera it is a 32MP camera with f/2.5 aperture.

The other features of the Vivo X60 includes a 4,300mAh battery but supports 33W FlashCharge. This comes along with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, 3GB virtual RAM, 5G support and will run on FunTouch OS based on Android 11 out of the box.

The Vivo X60 like the X60 Pro is available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colours. The Vivo X60 has been priced at Rs 37,990 for the 8GB RAM and 12GB storage variant and Rs 41,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.