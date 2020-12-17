Urbn introduces power bank series with 22.5W fast charging tech

Accessories brand Urbn has introduced its new series of compact power banks with support for 22.5W fast charging. Ideal for charging a wide range of products, these power banks come with two-way fast charging that helps tank up both your gadgets and the power bank quickly.

According to the company, these new nifty portable charging gadgets come equipped with a smart IC that makes it ideal for a variety of gadgets including wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers, headphones, speakers as well as both Android and iOS powered smartphones.

These new power banks are available in a couple of capacities - 10,000 and 20,000 mAh and are available in Green Camo or Blue colour options exclusively on Amazon. The price of these power banks has been set at Rs. 899 and Rs. 1,399 respectively. Amazon is also hosting an Urbn Days sale starting today till December 19 and is offering accessories at a starting price of Rs. 99.

Urbn Powebank features and specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Urbn Powerbanks come in two different capacities 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh and support both Quick Charge and Power Delivery which means you can not only charge your smartphones quickly but can power your laptops on the go as well.

According to the company the power banks are smart enough, thanks to an inbuilt smart IC, to intelligently adjust the charging speed based on the device that is being charged. The company claims that 12-layer circuit protection ensures the safety of both the charger and the gadgets.

In terms of ports, you get a USB and a type C port each with the Type C port capable of both charging the power bank and other devices via the power bank.