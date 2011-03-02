Asus gives gamers new mobo, graphics card and more

Asus has announced a slew of additions to its Republic of Gamers range - including the Rampage III Black Edition motherboard, a gaming headset , monitor, router and the ROG Matrix GTX 580 graphics card.

Along with ROG laptops, Asus is also adding components to its ROG offering - including a motherboard that it is describing as the 'evolution' of the popular Rampage III Extreme.

"The ROG Rampage III Black Edition motherboard is an evolution of the award-winning Rampage III Extreme, which set new world records in overclocking," says Asus.

"Everything that made the Rampage III Extreme so great is back, but with a stylish black-themed design, plus many hardware and software improvements."

Expansion

That includes a ROG ThundeBolt expansion card that brings better LAN and audio performance, XONAR audio and the Asus GPU TweakIt allowing gamers to modify graphics card settings.

Next up is the ROG Matrix GTX 580 grpahics card - an Nvidia offering that brings "a number of proprietary ASUS iROG technologies for superior gaming performance, including TweakIt for real-time GPU voltage adjustment, ProbeIt for instant voltage readings and a Safe Mode reboot button for a foolproof overclocking experience."

The card is fitted with DirectCU cooling - putting the heatpipes in direct contact with the GPU - and twin custom made fans.

Monitor

Asus as also produced the VG278H 3D 3D monitor - a 27 inch LED backlit screen with 3D support through HDMI 1.4 and built-in infrared emitter.

The new RT-N66U Dual-band Wireless-N Gigabit Router is "aimed at gamers looking for a lag-free experience with online gaming;and anyone who wants speedy internet and network access".

That means support for simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections allowing HD content to be streamed over 802.11n Wi-Fi at speeds up to 450Mbps.

"The 600MHz processor ensures both snappy response times and highly capable multi-tasking performance too, with support for up to 300,000 data sessions."

Last but not least is the ROG Vulcan Gaming Headset - billed as the perfect option for noisy LAN parties or pro-gaming arenas.