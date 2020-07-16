Twitter hack exploits Apple, Elon Musk and other prominent accounts

Update: With the Twitter hack seemingly under control now, full service has been resorted for verified accounts and the scam tweets have been deleted.

A major Twitter hack on Wednesday gave people another reason to avoid the often-controversial social media platform, as prominent accounts got roped into the mess and started promoting a scam.

What looks to have been a clear bitcoin scam was tweeted from verified accounts of Apple, Elon Musk and former Vice President Joe Biden, among others, according to our survey of the damage of the Twitter hack.

Obviously, don't send money to this cryptocurrency wallet (Image credit: Future)

The exploit – which happened on the 14th anniversary of Twitter's public launch date – asked users to send Bitcoin currency to a specific cryptocurrency wallet code and promised to send twice as much money back in return (the latter half of that being the scam...don't expect the check to be in the mail).

This coordinated hack lead Twitter to temporarily shut down the ability to tweet from certain accounts. Service has since been resorted and Twitter has issued an explanation as to what happened along with its next steps.