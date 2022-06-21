TVS-owned Norton unveils electric motorcycle project - All details here

Audio player loading…

TVS Motor Company, which makes two- and three-wheelers and which is having big ambition in the EVs segment, announced an additional investment of £100 million (roughly Rs 995 crore) in Norton Motorcycles, the iconic UK brand it acquired in April 2020. The investment was expected to help Norton in its 'electrification' plans.

And today, the 123-year-old Norton Motorcycles has announced that it will begin developing electric motorcycles in the UK. The well-known motorcycle has also got significant investment from a British government scheme for the same.

The funding will come through Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) 19, an initiative which aims to assist businesses in the automotive sector in advancing their low-carbon offering. Norton's project, named Zero Emission Norton, will help it 'develop world-class electric motorcycles.'

6 other partners to Norton

(Image credit: Norton)

Norton did not reveal anything specific about the electric motorcycles. But said: "Guided by a design-led philosophy and a relentless commitment to perfection, the electric products will still look unmistakably Norton. The project’s team will refine the traditional Norton design DNA, but with modern twists introducing industry-leading innovations and digital solutions."

Norton Motorcycles CEO Dr Robert Hentschel said: "This significant funding investment is a momentous milestone for the brand as it marks the beginning of our electrification journey and fulfilling our ten-year product plan. Norton is an exemplar of modern luxury and unafraid to challenge the status quo, innovating for the future of mobility while staying true to our British heritage. It also brings into focus our desire to support the UK in its mission for a net-zero automotive future."

Ian Constance, chief executive of the APC said: "Norton is an iconic British brand with a proud history. From making motorcycles to supporting the Second World War effort to developing the world’s first production superbike, they are now looking to the future with an electric bike that will deliver both performance and range radiating from a UK manufacturing base and strengthening highly-skilled jobs and green growth."

Norton will be working with 5 other companies and an academic institution on this project. They are: Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Limited, Formaplex Technologies, M&I Materials, INDRA and academic partner WMG (The University of Warwick).

Norton and these partners will also be working to enhance the supply chain for all the critical components in electric vehicle technology including batteries, motors, chassis, cooling oils and vehicle to home chargers.

Delta Cosworth will design the battery pack, while HiSpeed Limited will bring motor design and manufacturing skills. Formaplex Technologies has expertise in precision composites manufacturing and M&I Materials will support on applications of dielectric cooling oils. INDRA specialise in vehicle to home charging technology and WMG (The University of Warwick) will work on battery technology, modelling and toolchain development.

The whole project has a 30-month timeline, and the electric motorcycle will most likely be unveiled in late 2024 or in the first half of 2025.