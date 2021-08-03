Trend of working out from home will not subside: TREAD CEO

Among the worst hit because of the pandemic-induced lockdown was the fitness market. Many gyms and fitness studios suffered immeasurably. Bengaluru-based Cure.fit Healthcare, which has rebranded itself to Cult.fit after its flagship fitness vertical, was among them. But smartly-managed companies see in adversity an opportunity.

So, cult.fit went ahead and acquired TREAD, a fitness startup that had recently launched a smart fitness bike. Along with the acquisition, Cult.fit also launching a suite of smart fitness hardware products that would come in handy for home-stuck fitness enthusiasts.

TREAD's fitness bike has social features such as live workouts and leaderboards to compete with friends. Users can compete with each other and participate in virtual tournaments as well. They can also enjoy scenic rides in their favourite virtual locations.

TechRadar had an e-mail interview with Dinesh Godara, the Founder & CEO of TREAD, which continues to function independently after it was acquired by cult.fit.

Excerpts form the interview:

In the fitness of things: Dinesh Godara, the Founder & CEO of TREAD. (Image credit: TREAD)

Q: How cult.fit's acquisition of TREAD will help fitness enthusiasts and the fitness industry at large? What is the way forward and future roadmap for TREAD?

A: TREAD’s acquisition by cult.fit is a great move for advancing the future of fitness, as both our teams have matching synergies to achieve a common goal -- striving to be a part of people’s everyday life and fitness journeys. This matching synergy allows us to be innovative and engaging to benefit our existing and to-be audience base. With the widespread reach of cult.fit in India and our fitness-tech innovations, we will provide more options to our consumers, fitness enthusiasts and the fitness industry at large.

Q: How is TREAD going to work independently after acquisition with cult.fit?

A: Going ahead, TREAD will be operating independently, though as a brand under cult.fit. From generating our own content, to having our own set of operations units, we’ll be functioning as an entirely independent brand. However, the support, the trainers, the expertise and the widespread market penetration of cult.fit will benefit our consumers.

If the experience of a gym, motivating trainers, and competitive community can be merged to give people the same experience from the comfort of their homes, in no time, this will become the ‘new norm.

Q: How is TREAD’s Bike - Indoor spin bike - impacting fitness and technology?

A: Today’s fitness equipment are boring and outdated. The fact is that one needs motivation to continue with one's workout every day. We have built TREAD bikes to usher innovation in new-age connected fitness - with motivational trainers, a community to compete with, daily live and active classes with leaderboard formats, etc. Therefore, TREAD’s ‘futuristic’ connected fitness bike TREAD One combines all aspects of fitness reality in one go, innovating fitness, technology and everything in between.

Q: Are start-ups the drivers of at-home fitness market boom in India?

A: The pandemic has set a new standard of lifestyle, where it is better to focus on life goals like health and fitness than being idle. This new outlook has, in turn, indicated a boom for the drivers of at-home-fitness, especially start-ups who are looking to create and nurture breakthrough innovations in the fitness industry.

Q: From a 'fad' to a 'norm': what the future holds for home-based fitness enthusiasts in India?

A: Even though the world has been ‘unlocking’ getting back to ‘new normalcy’ in phases, yet the trend of working out from home will not subside. If the experience of a gym, motivating trainers, and competitive community can be merged to give people the same experience from the comfort of their homes, in no time, this will become the ‘new norm’ and thereby will continue to pave a sustainable and better future for all kinds of fitness enthusiasts, both in India and across the world.