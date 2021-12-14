Top-end BMW iX electric SUV gets sold out after it launches in India

Audio player loading…

BMW launched its all-electric SUV – BMW iX in India yesterday. The new futuristic zero-emission vehicle comes with a bold avatar to stand apart from the run of the mill ICE vehicles plying on the road.

The car comes with a dual-electric motor setup offering all-wheel-drive function and has been priced at Rs. 1.16 crore. The BMW iX is the first one of the three electric vehicles that the company wants to introduce in the country. An all-electric Mini luxury hatchback is slated to launch in 3 months and the all-electric sedan BMW i4 will be launched six months from now.

Interestingly, the BMW iX car will be imported as a completely knocked-down unit and is the first BMW vehicle without any numerals in its name. The iX, as the company explains, stands for the first BMW electric-all-wheel-drive Sport activity Vehicle.

The large kidney-shaped grille, frameless doors, sleek side lamps, long tail lamps and a clamshell bonnet come together to complete the cars unique and aggressive look. This powerful machine can clock 0-100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds with an output of 326hp.

Features like BMW ConnectedDrive, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Natural Interaction, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto / Apple Carplay, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers, Parking Assistant Plus, Reversing Assistant, etc are some of the key technical features that are present in the car.

Powering the car is a 76.6kWh battery pack and as an introductory offer, the car comes with a smart BMW Wallbox charger. This charger can be used to charge the car at home. In terms of charging speeds, this 11Kw charger takes about 7 hours to charge the car 100 per cent or offer 100 km range in just about 2.5 hours. Though a 150 kW DC charger will be able to charge the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes or can add a 95 km range in just 10 minutes.

The company says that it will install fast chargers at all the touchpoints in its dealer network across 35 cities in the country. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres while the battery has a warranty of eight years or up to 1.6 lakh kilometres.

The car is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey colour option while the BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish is offered as an option.

In a statement following up the launch, BMW says that the iX has been sold out in the country and the next booking window will open in the first quarter of 2022. The car takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE, etc in its segment.

