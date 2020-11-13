This tool lets you run Windows 10 on the Apple M1 - here's how

Apple recently unveiled its new Arm-based M1 chip alongside a new MacBook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini and for business users considering picking one up to use as a workstation, fortunately there is a way you can run Windows 10 on the company's latest devices.

Just as enterprise users can now run Windows 10 on a Chromebook, Mac users can do so as well even on the M1 chip by using Parallels' virtual machine software.

The transition to the Apple M1 chip should go smoothly for most native Mac applications thanks to Rosetta technology and the same is true for Parallels Access, Parallels Toolbox and Parallels Client software even before company rebuilt all of these apps as universal binaries.

Virtual machines are an exception though which is why Parallels is actively developing a new version of Parallels Desktop for Mac that can run on the new Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini which all feature Apple's M1 chip.

Preparing for Apple Silicon

Back at Apple's WWDC keynote this summer, the Cupertino-based company showed of a demo of a Parallels Desktop for Mac prototype running a Linux virtual machine flawlessly on Apple Silicon.

Since then though, Parallels has made tremendous progress further developing its new version of Parallels Desktop for Mac's running on the Apple M1 chip. The company switched Parallels Desktop to universal binary and also optimized its virtualization code.

SVP of engineering and support at Parallels, Nick Dobrovolskiy explained in a blog post that the company will continue to improve and optimize its virtual machine software for devices running Apple's M1 chip, saying:

“As our customers know, Parallels cares deeply about the quality of our software products and the experiences they provide. With macOS Big Sur and new Mac with Apple M1 chip becoming available, we will continue to do more extensive evaluations, both in our lab and with your help via the upcoming Parallels Technical Preview Program.”

Users interested in trying out the new version of Parallels Desktop for Mac can complete this form for a chance to participate in its technical preview.