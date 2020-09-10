This Play Store alternative from India just crossed 100 million mark

Indus App Bazaar, an alternative to the Google Play Store for Android has crossed 100 million users in India. The Indus App Bazaar is part of Indus OS, which is a homegrown brand that offers digital content and service in the language of the users choice including English.

In the past 18 months, the platform has seen 10x growth in its overall user base, which resulted to cross the 100 million users mark. The Indus App Bazaar app store is designed to help users discover new and trending apps in the language of their choice. The platform has over 400,000 apps in English and 12 Indian languages.

Since the state of 2020, the platform has seen apps installation growth of 3.5x. During the pandemic Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, and Bengali emerging as the top languages with most app downloads. This resulted in 2.2x growth during the pandemic.

Most of the users on the Indus App Bazaar platform emerged from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, and others. In cities list, Hyderabad came on top followed by Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai Sub, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-Founder and CEO of Indus OS, said, “We are excited to join the 100-million-users club, and proud of how far we have come. The regional language proposition is strongly rooted in our product's DNA; we want every user to discover and download apps in their preferred language. It is becoming increasingly evident that the next wave of growth in mobile-based services, apps, and content will come from non-urban markets and non-English users. Our success so far indicates that our strategy of developing solutions for these audiences is well-directed and will prove to be a game-changer for the industry in the years ahead. We are proud to be both “Made in India” and “Vocal for Local” as we try and address the needs of Indian consumers.”

Among the categories, Gaming emerged on top. This was followed by entertainment, social media, education, e-commerce, and finance. Finance and e-commerce apps witnessed a significant rise in downloads since March, due to the lockdown. Online games download was up to up to 25% and the average time spent on the apps by users since March also went up. Games involving real or virtual money have been going up, recording a 50-200% increase in their month-on-month user base.

Some of the key highlights of the Indus app Bazaar includes no mandatory sign-in through email id, availability of apps in multiple languages. They have also included AI-based personalization for easy discovery of apps for the India users.