The Huawei Mate 30 series could be the first phone in India with 5G

The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series of flagship phones are soon expected to land in India, and could hold the distinction of being the first 5G smartphone in the country.

The Huawei Mate 30 series is going to be unveiled in Germany on September 19, and will be the company’s new top flagship. Huawei India has confirmed that the Kirin 990 chipset, powering the Mate 30 will be coming to India in the near future, all but confirming that the Mate 30 series Indian launch should not be far.

88° waterfall screenCine lens also RYYB & OIS only in IMX600 & tele.Dualmaster 40MP Professional camera level natural depth of field with real time depth info7680fps ultra slomo frame capture4K night video & timelapse with Wide Cine lens 30X digital zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VKrPndhjtPSeptember 18, 2019

What really stands out is the fact that the Kirin 990 comes in two flavours, a regular and a 5G variant, and the Mate 30 (or at least the Mate 30 Pro) will be powered by the 5G capable chip. The Kirin 990 5G is the world’s first all-in-one high-end 5G SoC. The announcement confirmed that the 5G version will be coming to India with upcoming smartphones.

While Huawei is not being very explicit around which phone this will be, it’s almost certain to be the Mate 30 Pro. The regular Mate 30 is likely to skip India, and the Mate 30 Lite will be powered by the non-5G Kirin 810 chipset. So it seems like Huawei will take the crown for bringing the first 5G smartphone to India.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications

The Mate series has always been known for bringing excellence in aspects such as battery life, performance and photography, and the Mate 30 Pro will be no different. As mentioned, it will implement the new 7nm EUV+ Kirin 990 5G chipset, with support for LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. This is an octa-core chipset with a max frequency of 2.86 GHz.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will also be one of the first widely-available smartphones to sport a “waterfall” display with sides curved at a sharp 88-degrees. This will be a Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and will have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The biggest talking point is going to be around the cameras. Following the footsteps of the Huawei P30 Pro, the Mate 30 will bring a quad-camera setup in a circular arrangement. Leaks suggest that this will consist of two 40MP cameras, one of them being the Sony IMX600 image sensor with an RYYB sub-pixel arrangement for low-light photography. An ultra-wide and telephoto lens are also expected to make the cut, along with a 3D depth sensor. 4K video recording abilities at 60fps will also be present.

Globally, the Mate 30 Pro will be joined with the regular Mate 30, the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS and the Mate 30 Lite. While these phones seem to bring high-end hardware, the software side is still a question as the Mate 30 series is not authorized to use Google Play.