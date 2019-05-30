The Canon EOS 7D DSLR line has reportedly been scrapped

Rumors of a new 32MP APS-C Canon DSLR have been rife lately, with many hoping the camera manufacturer would finally revive its aging – and very popular – EOS 7D line. After all, it’s been over four years since the 7D Mark II was launched.

However, anyone hoping to see this popular line resurrected should probably prepare for disappointment as Canon Rumors is reporting that the 7D Mark II is the last of its kind.

According to the report, Canon is ending the 7D series in favor of a mirrorless EOS R snapper, much like how the EOS RP takes over from where the full-frame 6D Mark II leaves off.

Cause for concern or excitement?

Canon Rumors has been informed that some “dealers and distributors are a bit worried about what Canon has in store for the replacement to the popular EOS 7D Mark II, as those buyers also buy lenses”.

Canon Rumors also adds “there’s more to come with the RF mount that has yet to be revealed to the world,” so there's a strong possibility that Canon could already have a new APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera in the pipeline to join the EOS M range.

The rumored 32MP DSLR might then replace the three-year-old EOS 80D as the new Canon EOS 90D. This camera is believed to launch in August this year, with dual DIGIC 8 processors, 4K video capabilities, 10fps burst speed and dual SD card slots amongst its speculated specs.

Limiting the DSLR choice

Despite launching the EOS R line, Canon has stated that it plans to continue supporting its DSLR range. In support of that statement, the company launched the Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D (called the EOS 200 Mark II in some markets) in April this year, but the mid-range and pro-level DSLRs haven’t seen a refresh since the 6D Mark II. However, there are whispers of an EOS 1D X Mark III launching in 2019 but, like all rumors, we’d suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt.

Instead, there are many more rumors of high resolution mirrorless snappers being developed by Canon, including a 63MP full-frame EOS R body that could potentially replace the 50MP EOS 5DS and EOS 5DS R professional-level cameras.

With speculation rife about more mirrorless cameras incoming, Canon seems to be pushing its customer base towards the EOS R and M lines. For Canon DSLR users, though, that would mean spending money on a lens adapter to continue using their current lenses or investing heavily in a brand-new kit. How this change will go down with Canon’s DSLR fans remains to be seen.