The best smartphones with dedicated microSD slots in India

In the past couple of years, more smartphones with the hybrid-SIM card slot have popped up than ever before. A hybrid slot is one which uses one SIM card and either a microSD card or another SIM.

Companies have been packaging these as dual-SIM with expandable storage when in reality a user has to choose between the two. This is what directly affects the usability of a smartphone. And there are many people who want to use both - two SIMs and a microSD card.

There are many smartphones across price points that come with a dedicated microSD card slot. This is especially meant for users who consume a lot of content on their smartphone and need that extra storage.

So if you are in the market looking for a dependable smartphone with a dedicated microSD card, here are a few options -

Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Weight: 153 | Dimensions: 153 x 76.2 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 3GB/4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 16MP

Good selfie camera

Decent performer

Design

The Redmi Y1 is a decent smartphone which comes with a dedicated storage slot. We would recommend you to purchase the 4GB variant of the phone which comes for Rs 10,999. A pasrt of Xiaomi's selfie-centric series, The Redmi Y1 comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 435 chipset and backed by 3GB/4GB RAM.

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Weight: NA | Dimensions: 152.3 x 72.8 x 8.3mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 2900mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 16MP

Good display

Dual front-facing camera

Poor back camera

User interface

The reason why we are recommending the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is because it comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which adds to the 32GB internal storage. If you want a smartphone under Rs 10k with that extra storage option, you can well consider this one.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is a good looking smartphone because of its metal build and 18:9 aspect ratio display. However, the rear camera is average and its interface is laggy.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Weight: NA | Dimensions: 151.7 x 75 x 8mm | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 720 | CPU: Exynos 7870 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Good built quality

Full-HD display

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Samsung's mid-ranger, the J7 Prime, is a good option for people watching movies and videos on their smartphones as it comes with a full HD display. It comes with 32GB of storage which can be expanded by up to 256GB. The J7 Prime is a decent performer and it also looks good.

Moto G5 Plus

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Impressive camera

Great performance

No NFC

Moto G5 is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 that comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. It has stock Android, a good camera setup and great performance in this price range. It's also designed well and doesn't give you the impression of a low-cost smartphone.

LG Q6+

Weight: 149g | Dimensions: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great screen

Good looking

Dated processor

LG's UI

LG's Q6+ looks really good and does a fine job when it comes to watching videos and movies. It comes with a dedicates microSD slot that helps you with the extra space you need. However, the processor is dated which means that it will get laggy after a few months and users might have some performance issues. That being said, if the purpose is just to watch things on the phone and not indulge in graphic intensive processes, the Q6+ will do just fine.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Weight: 149g | Dimensions: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Metal unibody design

Gorgeous AMOLED display

Battery capacity

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Camera performance could have been better

A bit expensive

Besides the microSD slot, the C9 pro comes with a huge 6-inch Super AMOLED display which is great for viewing. It has decent cameras, performs well and has good battery backup. What lets it down is the fact that it still runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and its price. The C9 Pro has a lot going on for it but is a bit expensive.