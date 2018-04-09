The best free low MB games

Modern smartphones with high resolution displays and powerful processors invite game developers to take advantage of their capabilities. Modern games with high-resolution graphics are great to look at and play but they come at a cost, file size.

However, there are numerous games that are challenging in exchange for a small space on your phone. We took several "free low MB" games for a spin and selected the best among them.

They won’t take up a lot of space on your phone and as a bonus, if you’re running low on data, these free small games may interest you.