The best free low MB games
No storage woes
Modern smartphones with high resolution displays and powerful processors invite game developers to take advantage of their capabilities. Modern games with high-resolution graphics are great to look at and play but they come at a cost, file size.
However, there are numerous games that are challenging in exchange for a small space on your phone. We took several "free low MB" games for a spin and selected the best among them.
They won’t take up a lot of space on your phone and as a bonus, if you’re running low on data, these free small games may interest you.
Shoot Bubble Deluxe
This is a bubble shooter game where you need line-up combinations of three or more bubbles to make them burst.
The game is available in two modes, Puzzle and Arcade. Once you burst all the bubbles, you move up to the next level.
The puzzle mode comes with 300 levels and the arcade mode lasts as long as the bubbles don’t reach the bottom of the screen.
Size: 3.4MB
Downloads: 100 Million+
Unblock Car
Unblock Car is a sliding block puzzle game and the goal is to get the red car out of a six-by-six grid filled with automobiles by moving the other vehicles out of its way.
The game comes with 4 difficulty levels and over 3,000 puzzles. It also has four themes.
Size: 4.3MB
Downloads: 10 Million+
Don’t Tap The White Tile
In this game, you need to play the piano while avoiding the white tiles. This game comes with various modes such as Classic, Arcade, Slide, Rush, Zen, Arcade+ and Relay.
You have the option to choose from various songs available.
Size: 9.2MB
Downloads: 100 Million+
Dr. Driving
As the name suggests, Dr. Driving is a game about driving cars. It is a driving simulator in which you are required to perform various tasks such as reaching a location or parking your car to cross the level.
You can play this game online with others or with your own friends. As you progress, you can either buy a new car or upgrade your existing one.
Size: 9.5MB
Downloads: 100 Million+
Flow Free
Flow Free is another puzzle game that will keep you engrossed for hours on end. In this, you are required to connect matching colors with pipes to create a flow.
You need to pair all colors and cover the entire board without them overlapping to solve the puzzle. The game comes in two modes and has over 2,000 free puzzles.
Size: 9.6 MB
Downloads: 100 Million+
Modern Sniper
This is a first person shooter which requires you to shoot your enemies in dangerous attack and silent assassin missions using sniper and assault rifles.
The game has six unique maps, over 50 missions and 7 real-world weapons to choose from.
Size: 10.20 MB
Downloads: 50 Million+
BMX Boy
BMX Boy is a riding game that requires you to accelerate, jump and perform some stunts midair to finish the levels.
The game comes with three different terrains to choose from and 90 levels. It looks simple but requires some rad skills.
Size: 11MB
Downloads: 50 Million+
Chess Free
Chess Free by AI Factory Limited allows you to play chess either against the computer or your friends. This game comes with various modes and features that separate it from the rest.
It has 12 levels, starting from Novice to Expert, Casual and Pro mode, Chess Tutor, ELO Rating, Chess stats, 8 chess boards and 7 chess piece sets. One interesting feature of the game is the ‘Show CPU Thinking’ feature that allows you to see what the AI is considering when making a move.
Size: 12MB
Downloads: 50 Million+
Stick Hero
Stick Hero is a simple arcade game wherein you have to stretch a stick and walk on platforms.
This endless game is all about identifying how long your stick needs to be stretched out. Be careful though, if the stick is longer than two platforms, you lose. You can also grab cherries in between platforms for bonus points.
Size: 13MB
Downloads: 10 Million+