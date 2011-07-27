UK to get Discovery Channel 3D TV shows

New 3D shows from Discovery set to be broadcast via Sky and Virgin Media's 3D TV services in the UK

US broadcaster Discovery Networks has struck deals with Virgin Media and Sky in the UK to produce new 3D TV content.

Discovery will make 3D extreme sports and natural history shows for Sky and Virgin Media for genres including natural history, engineering, crime and extreme sports.

Providing you are not in that unfortunate minority of viewers who cannot enjoy 3D entertainment due to those annoyingly persistent headaches, you will no doubt be glad to hear that both Sky and Virgin Media have signed content deals to broadcast shows such as Renegade Pictures' 3D Safari and Tigress Productions' Beautiful Freaks.

Le freak est chic

3D Safari is set to be a 10-part series of 60-minute shows filmed at Woburn Abbey's safari park in the UK.

Beautiful Freaks is set to be a 60-minute special to be shot in Namibia and hosted by Discovery Networks regular Nick Baker.

Susanna Dinnage, general manager of Discovery UK and Ireland, says of the latest 3D TV deals: "These are substantial and ambitious deals that will enrich the 3D experience of anyone who has Sky and Virgin Media's 3D services."

The news follows earlier news about a new academic study claiming to understand the reasons for 3D discomfort amongst some 3D TV and movie viewers.

Via MediaGuardian