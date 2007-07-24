HANNspree springs budget LCD TVs

HANNspree has announced a new range of LCD TVs aimed at budget-conscious shoppers.

The XV range comprises just two models - a 32-inch at £359 and a £37-inch at £499 - but both promise decent pictures by skimping on extraneous features.

That means you don't get a built-in digital TV tuner, or Full HD capability, but you do get a set with an 8-millisecond refresh rate, two HDMI ports and twin Scarts.

Key specs for the 37-inch model are given below. Both sets are available to buy from Misco .