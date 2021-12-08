Telegram's latest update was promised by WhatsApp long ago

Telegram may be lagging in terms of number of users to WhatsApp. But when it comes to new features, it seems ahead of its more endowed rival. Telegram's latest update has a raft of additions that the Meta-owned messaging platform would do well to emulate.

The latest update significantly improves user privacy, both for individual and group chats. Most importantly, Telegram will now allow users to delete messages from specific dates - something which WhatsApp is still testing.

"Today's update brings tools to prevent others from saving content in groups and channels, the ability to delete messages from specific dates, new ways to manage your connected devices, an option to post anonymously in public groups on behalf of your channel and more," Telegram said in its update announcement.

How to activate Telegram's new features

Telegram prides itself as being more sensitive to users' privacy. And in line with this thinking, the platform said 'Group' and 'Channel' owners who want to keep their content members-only can restrict message forwarding from their chat, which also prevents screenshots and limits the ability to save media from posts.

This is being done to help creators protect their content on Telegram and ensure that it is available only for their intended audience.

To switch on this feature, group and channel owners just need to open the Group or Channel Info page, pick Group/Channel Type and then click 'Restrict Saving Content'.

Telegram has also come up with the feature that lets users have complete control over their digital footprint. Basically, users can delete any message from a conversation at any time. This also means users can choose messages from specific date to delete. Telegram has come up with nifty calendar interface that lets users view the exchanges from a day (or date range) in any one-on-one chat.

To open the calendar, users need to tap the date bar that pops up as they scroll through the chat – then choose which days to clear.

"Clearing history by date currently only works in one-on-one chats, but messages in any chat can be set to auto-delete one day, week, or month after sending," Telegram said.

What else is new in Telegram

For managing multi-devices, Telegram now has a button in the devices menu to let users quickly link a desktop or laptop to their account via QR code. It has also come up with a setting to unlink devices that have not been used for a period of time. Telegram will also allow users to post anonymously channel in public groups and let them to log in via a call (using the last few digits of the calling number as a verification code).

"These groups are used for everything from defending democracy to chatting with fans, which is why we've added the ability to appear as a channel when sending messages in these chats," Telegram said.

Telegram has also rolled out more formatting options for media captions and a redesigned Contact Info page on iOS.

Telegram’s Android users will now have access to eight themes that the messaging app introduced back in September. Apple brought a text recognition feature on its iPhones with iOS 15. Now, Telegram is rolling out support for the same in its iOS-based app. Telegram users will be able to select, copy and search text in an image easily. This feature is available for iPhones running on iOS 13 and above.