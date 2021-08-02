Telegram has a raft of updates - 1,000 viewers on a video call is one of them

Just last month, Telegram rolled out its much-delayed group video call feature. And already it has come up with a raft of updates for video calling and video sharing. The biggest one is the feature to have 1,000 viewers in a group video call, even though the number of participants to the video call remains pegged at 30.

"We will keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon)," Telegram said in its blog post announcing the new updates.

You can now send higher resolution videos on Telegram

The slew of updates also improves the quality of video messages, allows users to capture and send higher resolution videos, and even play it in full-screen. Tapping on the video in expanded mode pauses it, when users can fast forward or rewind it.

Further, regular videos may be watched at 0.5 or 2x speed. Screen sharing is now possible with sound to all video calls, including 1-on-1 calls.

On both Android and iOS, playback speed can be switched by going to options while watching videos in full-screen. Android users can also press and hold the 2x button when playing voice or video messages to switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x and 2x playback speed.

Additionally, recording with your rear camera lets users pinch to zoom in and capture things at a distance or add a dramatic effect.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Telegram will also allow audio from the device to keep playing even while recording video messages.

"Audio from your device will keep playing as you record so you can now sing along to your favorite songs or reply without pausing your podcast," Telegram said.

Telegram has also introduced timestamp links, where users can press and hold on a timestamp in a message to copy the link and share the moment in another chat. Tapping on the timestamp will play the video from that point.

Telegram is also moving towards auto-deleting info. "Messages in any chat can be set to erase themselves after 1 day or 1 week – and now 1 month, in case you need your chats to stick around for a full lunar cycle before disappearing," it said.

The messaging platform has added a password recovery option that doesn't rely on an email account.