TCS is SonyLiv's tech partner - Can it help OTT platform give better user experience?

Among the many frontline OTT platforms in India, SonyLiv receives a lot of flak over its clunky and unfriendly-to-use app. On most social media platforms, it is not uncommon to find SonyLiv users venting out their frustration over the app's alleged malfunctions. The fact that SonyLiv has access to popular live cricket feeds and sports action (Euro 2020 is on it, and the Tokyo Olympics will be streamed by it) makes it difficult to ignore it too. Last year's best web series, Scam 1992, was also its baby.

To address the various user issues, SonyLiv has tied up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which will also help the OTT platform use data and insights to monetize content and create new revenue streams.

Innovations to improve consumer engagement

According to a statement from TCS, the partnership will leverage TCS’ next-gen digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV’s platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets.

TCS will also leverage AI and machine learning to help SonyLiv provide personalized experiences to subscribers across devices.

Danish Khan, Business Head, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next, said, “We will work closely with the TCS leadership team in India, US and UK to enhance the user experience of SonyLIV. Further, we hope to harness the TCS global talent reach, infrastructure and global centers of excellence to bring innovations that will improve engagement and provide a delightful consumer experience.”

Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head, TCS India. “Through this partnership, TCS will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry to enable SonyLIV to innovate at speed and scale. TCS will leverage its global innovation ecosystem to introduce next-gen immersive and interactive features to enrich the overall customer experience.”

In terms of content, SonyLiv, this season, seems to be lagging behind. Aside from sports, it hasn't had any great run with any series or films. It needs to draw inspiration from Scam 1992, which has found a place in IMDb's list of the most popular web series and television serials of all times across the world.