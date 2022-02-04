TCS increases its presence in New Jersey - To hire 1000 more employees

Audio player loading…

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which recently emerged the second most valuable IT brand in the world, has plans to expand its operations in New Jersey, USA by hiring nearly 1,000 additional employees by the end of 2023.

And to specifically nurture local IT talent there, TCS will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programs in New Jersey by 25%.

TCS’ Edison Business Center, one of the 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey. TCS has more than 3,700 employees in the state who provide IT and consulting services across industries.

TCS among top two IT services recruiters in US

“New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS, and we are excited to be a part of its growing reputation as a center of innovation,” said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.

“We are thrilled to have Tata Consultancy Services expand its footprint in New Jersey and invest in our future workforce by expanding its STEM education programs,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

TCS is creating thousands of highly-skilled jobs and delivering significant economic growth to New Jersey, he added.

TCS is among the nation’s top consulting and IT services providers and helps more than a third of the Fortune 500 companies to digitally transform and grow their businesses. It has been among the top two US recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years.

Over the last five years, TCS has also hired nearly 450 students from colleges and universities across the Garden State and has introduced its own student and educator STEM and computer science programs to help build a pipeline of local IT talent.

TCS’ goIT program, a STEM training initiative which fosters digital innovation and career readiness, has directly impacted over 42,000 students in the US and Canada, including more than 870 students in New Jersey at 25 unique events. Overall, more than 2,900 students in New Jersey have engaged in goIT programming.

