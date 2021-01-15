TCL launches Alcatel TKEE tablets for kids in India

TCL has announced three different “rugged” Android tablets in India. These kid-friendly tablets are ideal for remote learning and education as TCL claims that these are not only tested to be drop safe but they come loaded with subscription-based Kidomi super app that offers access to books, games, and videos for children between 3–13 years.

Additionally, since these tablets are aimed at Kids, the company claims that these tablets come with TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Care displays and are ideal long usage.

Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max price and availability

The Alcatel TKEE Mid and MAX tablets are available for purchase through Amazon and select retail outlets in the country. The Alcatel TKEE Mini, on the other hand, will be available by the end of the month, and its price details will be revealed closer to its availability.

Tablet Price Alcatel TKEE Mini TBA Alcatel TKEE Mid Rs.9,999 Alcatel TKEE Max Rs.8,699

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TCL) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TCL) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: TCL)

Alcatel TKEE Mid and TKEE Max specifications

As mentioned, these are Android-powered tablets custom made keeping kids in mind. TCL claims that it has drop-tested all these tablets multiple times to ensure tough build quality.

The Alcatel TKEE Mid runs on Android 10 operating system and sports an 8-inch (1,280x800 pixels) HD display. Powering the tablet is a MediaTek chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It even supports memory expansion via microSD card slot and supports up to 256GB of storage.

The TKEE Mid comes with a 4080 mAh battery offering up to 20 hours of talk time on 4G connectivity. This tablet comes with a yellow-coloured soft protective case designed to add colour and added protection to the tablet.

The tablet comes with a few educational applications bundled and while the Kidomi app is subscription-based and is free for 30 days, the rest 25 other apps are free forever.

The TKEE Max also runs on Android 10 out of the box and sports a 10-inch (1,280x800 pixels) IPS display. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MTK8167B chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be further extended up to 128 GB.

It packs a 4080 mAh battery, a mint green coloured removable bumper case and preloaded science, technology, engineering, art, and math content.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!