Tata Power keeps pushing the envelope on improving EV charging infra in India

Frankly, what the country's prestigious corporate house, the Tatas, is doing to improve electric vehicles ecosystem is remarkable. Tata Motors is launching EVs literally on an assembly line, and also looking to manufacture all components including the all-important battery packs. It is about to take over Ford's plant in Gujarat for strengthening its EV business. Another group company Tata Elxsi has set up an innovation centre in Bengaluru for EVs. And of course, Tata Power is doing its bit to improve charging infra by tying up with various real estate developers and make available charging points at users doorsteps.

In continuation of this, Tata Power has announced a partnership with Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL), a leading Pune-based real estate developer, with a growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, to set up charging stations across its projects in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru for providing comprehensive charging solutions to the EV owners.

Tata Power will install & maintain the EV charging infra

Tata Power will offer best-in-class EV charging to residential customers of Kolte-Patil Developers, providing a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience. Tata Power will own, install, maintain, and upgrade the chargers as and when required. By way of this partnership, EV owners across KPDL properties will have access to a 24x7 charging, monitoring, and e-payments facility through Tata Power’s EZ Charge mobile app. The app helps users with locating EV charging stations, pre-booking slots, vehicle charging, monitoring, e-payments, etc.

Tata Power is India's leading provider of EV charging solutions, with over 1500 public and semi-public EV chargers installed and another 550+ chargers in various stages of installation. The company also has a network of 13000+ Home chargers (for private use) & 200+ Bus charging points installed across India.

EV charging stations have the potential to become an indispensable amenity for residential and commercial properties in the days ahead. Tata Power said it is ready to meet these demands in time and is in alignment with the government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP).

