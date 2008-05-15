Dell tops out UK computer sales

Gartner has released its estimated computer sales figures for the quarter, suggesting a 11.2 per cent rise in laptop sales in the UK, but a 15 per cent decline in desktop purchases.

In figures published by the Guardian, Technology analysts Gartner believe that Dell’s deals with Dixons and Tesco brought a 200 per cent increase in consumer mobile PC shipments and put them ahead of rival Hewlett Packard.

Acer, Toshiba and Fujitsu-Siemens were also in the UK’s top five, with the likes of Asus and Sony languishing behind.

Laptops up, but desktops down

Laptop sales across Europe were up 14.1 per cent on the same period last year, with Germany the biggest country of growth on 17.4 per cent

“The UK market was driven by strong mobile PC sales, which accounted for more than 60 per cent of the total PC shipments and nearly 70 per cent of consumer PCs," said Gartner’s report.

“Mobile PCs saw volumes increasing nearly 40 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2007. The desktop market declined in both consumer and professional markets by more than 15 per cent year-on-year.”

Desktop's decline?

However, PC Format editor Adam Ifans believe that people are buying laptops in addition to owning a desktop - with the former becoming a cheap, portable and home friendly extra.

"Everyone's got a desktop," Ifans told TechRadar. "So people are buying laptops who already own a desktop PC.

"Laptops are cheap, light and therefore much more home friendly, and of course you can move them around with you."