Spotify Tastebuds will help you discover music through your friends

Spotify is working on a new feature, dubbed Tastebuds, that will let users discover new tracks based on their friends' tastes in music. Spotify is one of the most prominent players in the music streaming space across the world. With Tastebuds, it attempts to let users know about the listening habits of their friends on Spotify and even enables you to try the kind of music they listen to.

Spotify Tastebuds was first discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher and software engineer who got access to the landing page of the feature by reverse-engineering. Wong is notably known for finding and reporting about Instagram hiding like counts before the company announced the change.

Spotify is working on Tastebuds, letting users discover music through their friends pic.twitter.com/uqUXmRvEKoDecember 18, 2019

How does Spotify Tastebuds work?

Spotify Tastebuds will let users view and listen to songs their friends have been listening to on Spotify. If you log into the landing page of Tastebuds, Spotify explains the concept in one line-- "Now you can discover music through friends whose taste you trust."

On the page, there is a pen icon, clicking, which lets you add your friends to the Tastebuds playlist. Here, you can view all the songs they have been playing and also add it to your listening library.

There's also a tab titled "Heavy Rotation," which lists the tracks most listened to by your friends.

Spotify's Activity Feed is limited to desktops, and app users have the option to share their listening recommendations to other social media channels and on Instagram Stories as well.

The company is yet to announce the Tastebuds feature formally, and we'll be keeping an eye out for developments.