Spotify India users can now listen to Saregama’s entire catalogue

Fans of yesteryear Indian cinema songs are in for a treat from streaming service Spotify India and Saregama, the country’s oldest music label.

The label, owned by RP Sanji of Goenka Group of Companies, has finally licensed its music catalogues to Spotify India after a delay in inking the partnership. The entire music catalogue is available for users in the country spanning the complete luminous past of Indian cinema across regional languages and genres.

Saregama’s massive collection includes songs from movies, Carnatic music, Hindustani classical and devotional music in over 25 languages.

Top singers and music by maestros of a bygone era include those sung by Lata Mangeshkar, R D Burman, Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Manna Dey, Kalyanji-Anandji and Hemant Kumar.

Music lovers can relive their youth or childhood (depending on which decade you were born) with lilting scores like ‘Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega’, ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’, ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, and more.

There are various playlist choices as well, on Spotify such as ‘This Is Kishore Kumar, This Is Asha Bhosle, Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Starring Rishi Kapoor, Disco Deewane, Punjabi Legacy, and Old Is Gold, among many others.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India, adds, “We are happy to partner with Spotify and make our entire catalogue available for listeners across the globe, now including India. Saregama holds the largest library of films and non-film songs in over 25 languages ranging from old classics to new age music. We are sure, listeners would be really happy with this addition.”

While the collection of music is awe-inspiring, Spotify Premium is the most expensive at Rs 119 per month while Apple Music, YouTube Music, JioSaavn, and Gaana cost Rs 99 per month.