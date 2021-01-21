Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar with Dolby Atmos Support launched in India

Anker has launched the Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar in India. This soundbar features two midrange drivers and two tweeters along with two woofers and is ideal for TVs between 45 to 55-inch TVs.

The Infini Pro comes with Dolby Atmos support that can create cinema-like audio. The company claims that this is the world’s first all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar. The Infini Pro was first launched in the US in early 2019, the company in India is offering 18 months of warranty on the soundbar.

Soundcore Infini Pro price and availability in India

While the price of Soundcore Infini Pro in India has been set at Rs. 15,999 in India, it is available to purchase on Flipkart for Rs. 14,999, exclusively. As mentioned above the company is offering 18 months of warranty as it does on almost all its products.

Soundcore Infini Pro specs and features

In terms of specs, the Inifipro comes equipped with 2.5-inch midrange drivers and 1-inch tweeters additionally there are two up-facing 3-inch subwoofers along with symmetrical bass reflex ports producing an output of 120W.

The Infini Pro supports Dolby vision pass-through to 4K TVs and also supports 4KHDR, Dolby Digital, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos, for those who’re interested to know. It also comes with remote control and there is also a Soundcore App in case you want to control the soundbar using your smartphone. There are also three different presets- Movie, Music, and Voice.

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar offers all the regular options including - HDMI, HDMI Arc, AUX, Bluetooth, Digital Optical, 3.5mm aux port and a USB port to play music directly from your thumb drives.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!