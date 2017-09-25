Sony's new Xperia XZ1 can create your 3D replica in real-time

Sony Mobiles today unveiled its latest flagship, the Xperia XZ1 in India, making it the third flagship in the XZ series to be launched in India this year. Prior to the Xperia XZ1, Sony had launched the Xperia XZ Premium and the Xperia XZs in India. The smartphone was first announced at IFA 2017 held in Berlin last month, featuring an HDR-enabled display and a Motion Eye Camera.

Sony has priced the Xperia XZ1 at Rs. 44,990 in India, with the phone being available starting today across the country. While the phone was available in Moonlit Blue, Warm Silver and Venus Pink internationally, in India it will come only in Black colour.

Although the phones from Sony have impressed the tech fraternity when it comes to performance, design and camera, but the pricing had always been the spoiler when it comes to Indian market. But this time around, Sony seems to have worked on improving its pricing, after launching the Xperia XZ Premium for Rs. 59,990 and the Xperia XZs for Rs. 49,990.

After a long time now, Sony has put up a solid innovation called the 3D creator, that is highly capable to challenge the competition. It is based on an algorithm that uses Sony’s Motion Eye technology and proprietary IP. You can not just create 3D objects, but can also share them across social media, get them printed or even use them as your avatar with supported apps. It has four mode; head scan, face scan, food scan, and freeform scan. Moreover, users can bring the avatars to life by using them in the AI effects option in camera app.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Specifications

The Xperia XZ1 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with Adreno 540 GPU. The phone features 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Sony is launching the Xperia XZ1 with the Android 8.0 Oreo update out of the box.

An important feature that distinguishes the Xperia XZ1 from other smartphones is the display – Sony has used a 5.2-inch HDR Triluminous display, featuring X-Reality engine and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of the optics, the Xperia XZ1 comes with a 19MP Motion Eye camera with Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 5-axis stabilisation, predictive capture, anti-distortion shutter, triple image sensing technology, predictive phase detection and laser autofocus, electronic image stabilisation, 4K video recording, 960 fps Super slow motion videos and the aforementioned 3D creator. The new autofocus burst mode is capable of clicking pictures at 10 FPS.

On the front, the Xperia XZ1 comes with a 13MP f/2.0 camera, 1/3” sensor size, electronic image stabilisation and 1080p support.

The Xperia XZ1 continues to feature Sony’s famous glass loop surface design – it comes with a refined unibody metal design, with a single piece of metal that wraps the entire phone. This refined loop design helps makes the sides of the phone curvier and rounded, and gives a svelte feel in hand. Apart from all this, Sony retains its proprietary XZ series features like High-Res audio, IP65/68 certification and more.

In terms of connectivity options, the Xperia XZ1 features dual SIM and 4G VoLTE support, dual band Wi-Fi ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 with a Type-C 1.0 connector. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports LDAC and digital noise cancellation. Powering the Xperia XZ1 is a 2700mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.