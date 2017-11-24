Sony's new range of headphones take noise cancelling to next level

On Friday, Sony unveiled a whole new series of wireless noise-canceling headphones in India. The company launched the successor of its MDR-1000X headphone, the WH-1000XM2 along with WH-H900N, WF-1000X and WI-1000X. To get you off the confusion, Sony explained that WH stands for Wireless Headband, WI is for Wireless In-Ear and WF stands for Wireless Freedom.

The WH-1000XM2 is the flagship product priced at Rs 29,990, followed by the WI-1000X for Rs 21,990, WF-1000X for Rs 14,990 and the last one is the WH-H900N from Sony’s h.ear series priced at Rs 18,990. The WH-H900N is more like a toned down version of the 1000XM2.

Meet the family

The WH-1000XM2 is the spiritual successor to the awesome MDR-1000X that we looked at last year. Like it's predecessor, it's an over-the-ear, headband style set of noise cancellation headphones. New to this year's model, it has a better battery life of up to 30 hours and options to tailor the sound according to your environment. New features like Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing, Ambient Sound Control and Sense Engine promise to further enhance the sound.

The second headset is a behind-the-neck style WI-1000X that is designed for commuters and features a battery life of 10 hours. It has the world’s first ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimising’ feature, that uses sensors to detect the air pressure around you and optimise the Wireless Noise Cancelling accordingly.

Sony also showcased it's completely wireless WF-1000X earphones. They're equipped with a 6mm driver for a dynamic sound despite their minuscule size. The headphones power up automatically connect to the last device they were paired with as soon as you take them out of their charging case which can keep the device charged for 9 hours.

The WH-1000XM2 and WH-H900N lastly, feature a new Quick Attention Mode which has been carried from the yesteryear's MDR-1000X. This allows users to pay attention to the outside noise by simply covering the right earcup. Moreover, both the headphones have touch sensors which allow users to control volume, switch songs, play and pause audio with just a swipe on the earcup.

Price and availability

The WF-1000X and WI-1000X will go on sale from November 24 onwards, while the WH-1000XM2 and WH-H900N will start selling from December 14 across all Sony centers and retail partners.