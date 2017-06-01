Sony Xperia XZ Premium breaks cover in India

Sony Mobiles India today unveiled the most awaited Sony flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium in India. The smartphone was announced back in February at the Mobile World Congress 2017, being the first smartphone to come with a 4K HDR display. The smartphone features Sony’s Motion Eye Camera which is capable of shooting slow motion videos up to 960 frames per second.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 59,990 and will be available for purchase at Sony Center, select retail outlets and Amazon.in from June 12 onwards. It will will available in two cooler variants— Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black.

You can pre-book the smartphone between June 2 and June 11. Those who pre-book the Xperia XZ Premium will get a Sony SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs 8,990 for free. Moreover, Sony is giving a 3-month subscription for Sony LIV worth Rs 359 for free.

The Xperia XZ Premium was launched alongside the Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra. It is the most high-end model of the lot and boasts of some amazing on paper specifications. Prior to the XZ Premium, Sony launched the Xperia XZs in India in April at Rs 49,990.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium specifications

The XZ Premium is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64Gb internal storage with microSD card support up to 256GB. The dual-SIM smartphone runs the latest version of Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

It has a 5.5-inch 4K HDR TRILUMINOS display with Dynamic Contrast Enhancer. Moreover it has IP68/65 certification making it splash and dust resistant.

On the camera front boasts of a 19MP Motion Eye camera on the rear with f/2.0 aperture, 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS sensor, Triple image sensing technology, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, 960 fps Super slow motion videos, Anti-distortion shutter, Low-light photo: ISO 12800 /4000 (Video), SteadyShot with 5-axis stablization and 4K recording.

On the front is has a 13MP camera with 22mm wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and 5-axis stabilisation.

One of the main highlights of the smartphone is its seamless design that features a ‘Glass Loop Surface’ that wraps around the entire smartphone. Similar to the Xperia Z5 Premium, the XZ Premium also comes with a stunning reflective mirror finish on the back.

For connectivity, it offers A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS), WiFi Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, DLNA Certified, Google Cast, NFC, USB 3.1 and Type-C.

To power up the smartphone it has a 3230mAh with Sony’s own Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.