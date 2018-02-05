Sony Xperia L2 launched in India with 8MP wide-angle front camera

Sony Xperia L2 has been launched today (5 February) in India with a wide-angle selfie camera and a mid-range price. Unveiled in CES 2018 in January, the Xperia L2 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and was shown off alongside the Xperia XA2 and the Xperia XA2 Ultra.

With the Xperia L2, Sony is trying to attract the selfie lovers, taking on popular phones from the likes of Oppo and Vivo in this price segment. The Xperia L2 succeeds the Xperia L1 and comes with Sony’s Image Enhance Technology for an enhanced viewing experience.

Sony Xperia L2 specifications

The Sony Xperia L2 features a 5.5-inch HD resolution display, protected by an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Sony’s custom skin on top, featuring several enhancements like Stamina mode, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Clear Audio+ and custom camera algorithms.

Powering the Xperia L2 is a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T chipset that is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, with an option to expand it up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the primary area of focus of the Xperia L2, you get a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the Xperia L2 comes with an 8MP camera with a 120-degree super wide angle lens. The camera app comes with support for features like Portrait Selfie, Group Selfie and a regular Portrait Mode.

Other features of the Xperia L2 include a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio and NFC. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with a USB Type C port.

Sony Xperia L2 price and availability

The Sony Xperia L2 is one of the more affordable smartphones from the company, carrying a price tag of Rs 19,990. It comes in Black and Gold options and is available starting today.

