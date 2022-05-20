Sony launches 2nd Generation FE 24-70mm G Master lenses in India

Audio player loading…

Sony has launched the G Master series lens for mirrorless E-mount cameras. The 2nd generation Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM is the company’s smallest and lightest standard zoom lens with a focal length of F2.8. The company has introduced the latest product for those who want a perfect balance between still photography and videography. The lens has been priced at Rs 1,99,990 and will be available for purchase from May 23 from all major Sony Centers and the company’s online website .

The latest lens from Sony comes with 9 lenses inside that help control chromatic aberration, astigmatism, distortion and coma when taking pictures. Due to the unique structure of the lenses, the second generation of the FE 24-70mm lens is also slightly more compact than the previous generation. The output provided by the lenses is not affected in any way.

The Sony FE 24-70mm lenses can avoid lens flares and ghosting as well. This has been achieved by the company’s Nano AR Coating 2 technology. The lens can capture images with a minimum focusing distance of 8.25-inches at 24mm and 12-inches at 70mm. You also get a maximum magnification of 0.32x with the lens.

The 2nd generation G Master lens includes linear motors, a floating focus mechanism and advanced lens control. This allows for smooth video capture and autofocus for videos from 30 frames per second all the way to 4K 120 frames per second. The Sony FE 24-70mm lens also reduces focus breathing, focus shift and axial shift when zooming.

Other features include a zoom smoothness switch to adjust the zoom ring torque, an aperture ring and an iris lock switch. You also get a customizable focus hold button on the lens.

When it comes to the build of the Sony FE 24-70mm lens, it is dust and moisture resistant. The buttons and switches are fitted with rubber gaskets too for additional protection from outdoor elements. The front lens element features a fluorine coating which helps repel water, oil and other contaminants.

Content creator focused

Sony’s latest product is designed especially for content creators and professionals who get the best of both close and distant shots. The lens is perfect for video and photo professionals as well. Moreover, since it's already compatible with Sony’s E-mount cameras, it's easier to integrate with your collection of cameras.