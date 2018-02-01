Some Xiaomi Mi A1 users report severe battery drain issue after Oreo update

Xiaomi rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Mi A1 in early January. Soon after the release, the company pulled the update due to multiple bug reports, releasing it with fixes after a week. But it seems the company has had to release a second patch for the update.

The bugs, as reported by Mi A1 users on company’s official forum, are affecting the phone’s battery and fingerprint sensor. Many users took to Reddit, XDA and other forums, to report these issues. Even TechRadar has been receiving queries related to these issues on social media.

Users have reported excessive battery drain, with some complaining that they had to charge their phone twice a day after minimal usage. The other problem is with the fingerprint sensor, with Mi A1 users reporting approximately a one second lag when attempting to unlock the phone.

On a positive note, Xiaomi has acknowledged these issues and confirmed (via- PiunikaWeb) that it's working on them. As per a MIUI Bug Hunter representative, a fix for battery drainage is in works, and the company is working on the fingerprint sensor lag as well.

While the fingerprint issue can still be overlooked, the battery drain problem is enough to leave Mi A1 users frustrated.