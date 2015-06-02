How to turn your iPhone and iPad into capable assistive technology

Think you understand everything about today's technology? It's time for a reality check. Mine was just a few years ago. It didn't involve getting schooled on the internals of computers or learning the differences between operating systems. No, all it took was the humbling experience of witnessing a person with a vision impairment navigate an iPad, a device that I naively assumed could only be used by those with the ability to see.

She was able to use this technology thanks to accessibility options, which enable some awesome tricks to help those in need of assistance. Your iOS device packs some incredibly smart features that help people of nearly all circumstances revel in the joys of some of today's coolest tech – you just haven't found them yet.

Here's a full breakdown of the built-in features that offer clever ways for those with hearing, vision and physical impairments to enjoy the iPhone and iPad.