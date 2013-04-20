Yahoo takes the knife to a heap of products

A fan of Yahoo Upcoming, Kids or Mail Classic? You might want to start saying your goodbyes now as the company announced today that it's shuttering a number of products to make room for better ones.

"We know change is hard," the blog on the matter sympathized in a counseling-kind of way, but it may do little to ease the pain of losing some oldies but (kind of) goodies.

On the way out are the aforementioned services, as well as Yahoo Deals, SMS Alerts, and Mail and Messenger for feature phone (J2ME) apps. All will be gone April 30 except the older versions of Mail, which will pack bags starting the week of June 3.

