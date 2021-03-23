Samsung's power saving OLED panels feature in Oppo, OnePlus flagships

Samsung Display OLED technician at work over the new OLED organic material.

Samsung Galaxy had recently unveiled its 'Adaptive Frequency' low-power OLED display technology and said it was using them in its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphones.

Now it says that it is seeing increasing interest from other global manufacturers for these power-saving display panels. The company said that it is supplying the OLED panels to popular Chinese brands Oppo and OnePlus.

Oppo, which is currently China's largest smartphone manufacturer, uses the OLED panel with adaptive frequency technology for its flagship smartphone lineup, the Find X3. "OPPO said that it is seeing its premium phone's total power consumption cut as much as 46%," Samsung claimed in a press release.

Samsung Display's 6.7-inch panel will also figure in new OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phone.

Samsung Display is also said to be in talks with other major global smartphone makers on the use of its low-power OLED panels, which includes developing low-power materials and optimizing more power-efficient technologies.

What is this adaptive frequency technology?

Adaptive Frequency technology is said to reduce power consumption by automatically adjusting a display's refresh rate for the application being used at any given moment.

For instance, the adaptive refresh rate enables the OLED panel to reach 120Hz when playing a fast-moving mobile game, 60Hz while streaming a movie, and 30Hz or less when viewing e-mail or texting, according to the company.

Further, it can allow a refresh rate below 10Hz when the smartphone user is looking at photographs and other still images.

The new technology has the potential to improve power efficiency even beyond current 60Hz displays, which can usher in increased battery life in upcoming next-gen devices.

"Samsung Display's innovative low-power OLED technology is expected to enable the OnePlus 9 Pro to provide consumers with a number of reasonable battery-saving choices and a more environmentally-conscious user experience in the process," Oliver Zhang, vice president of Product Team at OnePlus was quoted as saying.