Samsung’s 2020 4K OLED TVs to come with HDMI 2.1

Samsung is a household name when it comes to high-end televisions. Its 4K OLED TVs are the crème de la crème of the segment. However, one major detail was unknown till now - the HDMI standard on its 2020 lineup.

Samsung confirmed to FlatspanelHD that its 4K OLED TVs for the year will indeed benefit from HDMI 2.1. This was previously exclusive to its 8K TVs.

What makes the HDMI 2.1 such a coveted feature in 4K OLED TVs is its ability to compress colours at 60 frames per second. Also, it allows for 120fps at 4K resolution along with the ability to send lossless audio from the television to a surround sound system.

Another important feature of this latest multimedia standard is the variable refresh rates that are crucial in gaming. However, Samsung’s 4K lineup will come with only one HDMI 2.1, preventing users from connecting two next-gen consoles. LG, the other major Korean giant in the premium electronics segment, is reportedly shipping its high-end LCD and OLED televisions with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, a fact that will disappoint Samsung consumers.

FlatspanelHD also revealed that all of the company’s 4K QLED 2020 TVs, including Q70T, Q80T, Q90T, and Q95T have HDMI 2.1 capabilities. However, only one of these four ports supports the 2.1 standard. This singular HDMI 2.1 port will allow customers to benefit from features such as 4K gaming at 120Hz (via Fixed Rate Link – FRL) when connecting upcoming consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Samsung’s 8K QLED TV models which include the Q800T, Q900TS, and Q950TS, have dedicated HDMI 2.1 and 4K resolution at 120Hz FRL.