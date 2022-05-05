Samsung launches its first Jet series vacuum cleaners in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung has launched its Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum cleaners to compete with Dyson’s offerings. It is the South Korean manufacturer’s first in this product category and the company has priced it at a starting price of Rs 36,990.

The Samsung Jet cordless vacuum cleaners come with the company’s multi-layered filtration system that aims to collect fine dust particles and allergens with up to 99.999% accuracy. It features a Digital Inverter Motor which allows for maintaining high suction power even with high energy efficiency.

The cordless vacuum cleaner introduces a Jet Cyclone system featuring 9 cyclones and 27 air inlets to allow a smooth flow of dust and air particles into the washable bin. The Samsung Jet makes it more convenient for users to clean the brush drums too due to its detachable design.

Samsung Jet pricing and availability

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Jet is available in 3 models - Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90. The Jet 75 and 90 models are both capable of the max suction power of 200W. The pricing of the Jet 75 is unconfirmed at this time, but the Jet 90 has been priced at Rs 52,990.

The Jet 70 is priced at Rs 36,990 and all three models will be available on Samsung’s online store as well as on Flipkart.

Samsung Jet features

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Jet vacuum cleaner has a powerful motor that can produce up to 200W of power while still maintaining a stylish design and packing in a lot of convenient features. It supports multiple attachments like the Soft Action Brush, Turbo Action Brush with a 180-degree head for carpets, a Mini Turbo Brush for sofas, beds and mattresses and a Spinning Sweeper that includes a disposable wet cloth.

The main unit of the Jet sports digital LED display that shows the battery status, the power level of the suction and the brush type attached. This gives it a futuristic look.

The Jet 90 comes with a height-adjustable telescoping handle and a standing charging dock called the ‘Z Station’. It is capable of charging two battery packs in up to 3.5 hours and provides a usage time of up to 1 hour. The Jet 70 and Jet 75 come with a wall-mountable 2-1 charging station.