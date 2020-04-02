Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite listed on store complete with price, specs and images

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (above) has been leaked in full

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has leaked extensively in recent weeks and now full details of the slate can be found on an online store – even though it hasn’t been announced yet.

B&H (an electronics store) has listed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on its website, as spotted by Twitter leaker @MaxJmb, complete with a starting price of $349.99 (roughly £280/AU$575). That’s actually slightly less than previous price leaks, though note that this is for a Wi-Fi model, and there’s also rumored to be a more expensive LTE version.

As well as a price, the listing also included images, some of which you can see below. These match what we’ve seen before, including a black bezel around the screen, a single-lens camera, and an S Pen stylus. Though it's shown in ‘Chiffon Rose’, 'Oxford Gray' and 'Angora Blue', only the last of which (along with black) had been leaked previously.

Finally, there’s an assortment of specs, which largely match previous leaks, but with some slight differences. There’s a 7,040mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage listed for instance, all of which matches previous leaks.

But then this listing claims that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an Exynos 9610 chipset, where previously we’d heard it would use an Exynos 9611.

There’s also the mention of a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1000 screen, and while we’ve heard that size before, previous leaks had put it at 2000 x 1200. Plus, elsewhere this listing states that it’s just 10.1 inches, so it’s not even consistent. As such, where the specs differ here we suspect they’re wrong, and perhaps simply typos.

Regardless, with all these leaks it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be announced very soon, so we should know the truth before long. TechRadar will bring you all the news as soon as it’s official, so stay tuned.