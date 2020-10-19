Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker with 15-day battery life launched at Rs 3,999

Samsung has launched its newest fitness tracker in India called the Galaxy Fit 2. This new fitness tracker was launched at the Life Unstoppable virtual event from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes with 15-day battery life as well as an AMOLED display. Besides this, it qualifies as a fitness tracker as it brings a host of workout modes. And with coronavirus on the rise, it reminds users to regularly wash hands with the hand-wash feature.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2: Specs and features

The Galaxy Fit 2 has a 1.1-inch' 450 nits AMOLED display. This is covered by a 3D curved glass. There are over 70 downloadable watch faces to personalize the function and look of the fitness tracker.

The front touch key for wake-up, home and cancel enables easy navigation of the UI that allows preset replies to notifications and setting up of 12 dedicated widgets at a time. Galaxy Fit 2 has an indented strap that apparently keeps sweat from collecting and weighs 21 grams.

The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a 159mAh battery that provides up to 15 days on a single charge. With a typical minimized day-only usage, users can apparently get up to 21 days on a single charge.

It helps track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library. Additionally, the music controller gives users quick access to tracks on the phone while exercising or otherwise.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 comes with 5ATM rating (50m water resistance) and its essential Water Lock mode makes it fit for swimming or any water-based activity. It also prevents accidental activation while swimming by locking the front key.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available in two colours - Black and Scarlet. It is already available on sale and those interested can buy it across Samsung.com, select offline retail stores and Amazon.