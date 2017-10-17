Reliance JioPhone booking to resume soon after Diwali

Reliance Jio could be gearing up to start accepting JioPhone bookings again after Diwali, according to a PTI report. This should come as a relief to those users who had missed out on booking the JioPhone during the first round. According to reports, Reliance Jio is aiming to complete the delivery of the first batch pre-orders by Diwali, and that is when the second round of pre-bookings is expected to start again.

According to the report, Reliance Retail will start accepting pre-bookings for the JioPhone after Diwali. The report does not reveal a date yet, although it does quote a Reliance Retail partner saying that the second phase of JioPhone bookings will start again by October end or the first week of November.

"The second phase of JioPhone booking will start after Diwali. Likely from October-end or November first week,”

Reliance Jio had announced its first ever 4G LTE capable feature phone back in July this year, during the company’s AGM. The JioPhone went on pre-orders on August 24th, and according to sources, 6 million customers who booked the JioPhone will receive it by Diwali, if they haven’t received it already.

Airtel vs Jio – it’s down to affordable 4G LTE phones now

With the leading telco Airtel launching its own affordable 4G LTE capable phone recently, it will be interesting to see if the JioPhone receives any major feature upgrades in the second phase. While Airtel is offering a regular Android smartphone, the JioPhone is a feature phone that runs on KaiOS and features an extremely limited set of apps.

India’s incumbent telecom operators – Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have been talking about offering an affordable competitor to the JioPhone for a while now. Airtel took the first plunge recently with the Karbonn A40 Indian that runs on Android and costs Rs. 1,399 effectively. It remains to be seen if the public prefers the JioPhone or the Karbonn A40 Indian; however, one thing is certain – these telecom operators are only just getting started.