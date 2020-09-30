Realme’s first phone with 125W charging will launch in Europe

A few months ago, Realme showcased its 125W charging technology and confirmed that it will be coming to smartphones in the near future. We have finally received more information about its availability.

Called UltraDart, Realme’s 125W charging solution is claimed to take a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to full in under 15 minutes. A 3-minute top-up is said to refuel it up to 33%. A new teaser confirms that it will be commercially available very soon.

I just stepped out of our realme Labs and couldn't wait to share a sneak-peek of what's coming up.We're planning #FAS7ER things for @realmeeurope - so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ZUP7tGI5NnSeptember 29, 2020

Madhav Sheth shared an image of the Realme 125W charger on Twitter, with the caption “We're planning #FAS7ER things for Realme Europe”. This is the first official mention of UltraDart making it to a smartphone. It is likely to be a new smartphone in the Realme 7 series and will debut in Europe. This reaffirms the brand’s commitment to the Western markets which it recently entered.

No details about the phone were explicitly shared, but it is supposed to be a new flagship smartphone. Considering that the Realme X50 Pro was launched in February, we could very well be talking about its successor here. We also know that Realme is working on phones with a 108MP image sensor. However, since the confirmation from earlier in the year, the company has stayed mum about this.

Realme’s 125W UltraDart charging phones will also launch in India later. Details are scarce at this point, but the European launch should clear some smoke.

For the curious, Realme’s tech is based on Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge. It implements a dual-cell design to halve the voltage while discharging parallelly. Further, four charge pumps are deployed. one on the discharging circuit to halve the voltage in the initial step, and three on the charging circuit (42W each) to split the load and dissipate heat more effectively. They convert the 20V 6.25A delivered by the charger into 10V 12.5A to charge the battery.