Realme X9 Pro live images and specs surface, revealing a compact design

The recently-unveiled Realme GT isn’t the only flagship from the brand this season. Along with the GT Neo, the Realme X9 Pro is also confirmed to be in the works. A new leak from China gives us an idea about what to expect.

Earlier in the year, Realme shared some information about the Realme X9 Pro, suggesting that it will be a new affordable flagship slated for launch in the first quarter of 2021. Since then, the company has been mum about it. The source states that the upcoming mid-range smartphone will have the model number RMX3116, while also sharing some alleged live images.

The information comes from the consumer product testing platform WhyLab on Weibo, which shared some of the specifications of the Realme X9 Pro. They seem to have their hands on a special Master Edition of the device with a cement-like textured finish on the rear. There are likely to be other variants with more common back materials such as glass.

As per WHYLAB, the Realme RMX3116 will be dubbed the Realme X9 Pro. Alleged live shots of its Master Edition have surfaced.Will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED curved panel, 90Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, plastic frame, 7.8mm thickness#Realme #RealmeX9Pro pic.twitter.com/3u3i9yEHCGMarch 14, 2021 See more

Other mentioned specifications include a curved 6.55-inch display AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast Super Dart charging over USB Type-C and a thickness of just about 7.8mm.

No headphone jack can be seen on the phone, but the Realme X9 Pro does have a single downward-firing loudspeaker on the bottom and a triple-camera array. Considering Realme’s recent announcement of the new 108MP camera stack , we expect to see the same feature on the X9 Pro. Additional features include Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole notch.

A previous report also suggested that the Realme X9 Pro will sport the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset . Considering that its predecessor, the Realme X7 Pro, offers the Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, the upgrade doesn’t seem too far-fetched.