Realme to strengthen its position with more 5G phones in India

Realme, a company which aims to be India’s most popular 5G smartphone brand, hosted its first 5G webinar today to reveal its upcoming plans for India.

Realme’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, Vikram Tiwathia from COAI, Kuldeep Malik from MediaTek India, and Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research were present for the webinar. Realme said the company wants to popularize 5G in India and the CEO also spoke about the future plans and revealed the Realme GT launch timeline.

All mid-range phones will be 5G moving forward

Realme 8 5G is one of India's cheapest 5G phones. (Image credit: Future)

Currently, the Realme 8 5G is one of the cheapest phones in India starting at Rs 13,999. Moving forward, all Realme phones above Rs 15,000 mark will be coming with 5G capabilities. This isn’t a surprising move as most smartphones from Realme such as the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Pro, Realme X7 mid-range phones are powered by 5G chipsets from MediaTek processors.

5G phone under Rs 10,000

Realme has been pretty aggressive with its 5G smartphones strategy in India and the company has a couple of 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India. Moving forward, the company is also said to bring 5G capabilities under Rs 10,000 in India 一 which will set a record when the phone launches. As of today, Realme’s C series smartphones are the ones priced under Rs 10,000 in and we expect the coming generation of Realme C series or in fact, some other new series phones under Rs 10,000 to pack in 5G.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about this, as in an exclusive conversation with TechRadar India, Madhav Sheth revealed that they want to pursue the title of having the cheapest 5G phones in India.

Realme GT will be launched in Q3 2021 (Image credit: Future)

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the flagship Realme GT will be launched in India in Q3 2021 which is sometime by the end of September. In a recent YouTube video, Madhav had said that the device will be launched in India just before Diwali and now, he has confirmed that the Realme GT will be launched before Diwali.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!